Business owners honored | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 10:01 am

Local black business owners were honored on Feb. 17 at the second annual Black Entrepreneurial Awards Banquet held at the Coastal Outback Building. Forty-six black business owners were recognized for their achievements from barbering to preaching to cooking, trucking, technology, etc.

Walterboro native Brad Graham, owner of Big Man Trucking, sponsored the event. Graham received his training at the Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center in 2015, then launched his own trucking business.

“Once I started my business, I wanted to begin to reach out to others, encouraging them to make good decisions in the real world as they made life-changing decisions,” he said. “My vision is to see people of color from all areas establish a foundation of their own and to encourage others by holding this awards banquet in celebration of Black History Month.”

Chimere Platt of Blue Cross Blue Shield served as mistress of ceremonies. Pastor Eric Campbell spoke on success, noting “Success is a state of mind. My definition of success is when a goal is accomplished. Once you get sight of something, it becomes part of your focus,” he said.

Business owners recognized ranged from Curtis Magwood, who operates a local cellular company with 15 years’ experience, to Willie Williams, who has owned Williams Seafood for over 31 years.

Businesses that received awards include: Abe’s Pet Grooming and Boarding, Anointed Used Cars, Auto Detailing Specialists, Benji’s Bail Bonding, Brown’s Concrete, Chap’s Bail Bonding, Community Action Line Against Violence, Delon Company Presents Transitionz, Hair It Is!, Hodges Barber Shop, Hosey’s Package Shop, Gant & Gant Construction, J&J Fence Company, Johnson’s Agency, Koger’s Mortuary Service, Larry’s Bail Bonding, Lowcountry Cellular LLC, Petro’s Hair Salon, Pinckney’s Construction, Pinckney’s Trucking, Pit Stop Barber Shop, Powell Painting, Power of Faith Deliverance Ministry, Professional Barber Shop, Progressive Church of Jesus Christ, Reflexions Beauty Salon, Harold M. Rhodes DDS, Saint Center Ministry, Sheena’s Hair by Demand, Southern Style Barber Shop, Sunday Southern Soul Food, The Holy Mission Landscaping, The Fine Sip N’Paint Shop, Tonya’s Hair Creations, Transformation Beauty Salon, Magic Shine Detail, Ultimate Touch Hair Studio, Maree’s Law Firm, Unique Construction, Attorney and Senator Margie Bright Matthews, Washington Brothers Logging, Perfect Image Portrait Studio, WII Cab Services and Williams Seafood.

A memorial ceremony was held for Ernest “****” Johnson of J&J Fence Company, Melvin Powell of Powell Painting and Bishop Lewis Taylor of Saints Center Ministry. “These loved ones have passed away, but still remain in our hearts,” Graham said.