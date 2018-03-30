Business After Hours | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 10:19 am

Members of the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce toured USC Salkehatchie nursing facilities, including a state-of-the-art simulation laboratory, during March’s Business after Hours on March 15. A large crowd enjoyed food prepared by the chefs at Colleton Medical Center and were able to view students’ demonstrations in the simulator. The event was sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, USC Salkehatchie, Lowcountry AHEC and Colleton Medical Center. From left are: Chamber President Jeremy Ware, USC Salkehatchie Dean Dr. Ann Carmichael, USC Salk Nursing Program Manager April Cone, Lowcountry AHEC Director Diane Mathews and Colleton Medical Center CEO Jimmy Hiott. For information about the Chamber, contact Ware at 843-549-9595. For information about the College of Nursing, contact Cone at 843-782-8670.