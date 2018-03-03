Business After Hours held at Pineland Plantation | News | The Press and Standard

Business After Hours for the Colleton Chamber of Commerce was held this past Thursday. Amy Coleman with Pineland Plantation Events, BA Rhode with Sparkles Event and Décor, and Lori Bell Beard with Docheno Kennels were Business After Hours rookies, but pulled off a great event.

Pineland Plantation is a privately-owned outdoor events venue available for rent, located just off Highway 17 near Walterboro. The site features 26 acres, a plantation home, barn, pond, pond house, beautiful trees and grounds with ample parking space. Please visit Pineland Plantation Events on Facebook for pricing, availability, and more or contact Amy at 864-377-4193 to schedule an appointment to see Pineland Plantation.

Sparkles Event Décor and Design offers various packages customized, designed and tailored to an individual or group’s vision. While weddings are a specialty, Sparkles can provide “tablescapes” and decor for other types of events and can decorate from vintage, country rustic, shabby chic, classic elegance, modern, bling de bling, beachside, Lowcountry, midnight romance, fun and fancy, English garden, Indian, etc. Contact BA Rhode (843) 835-3209, https://sparklesevent.com/ or find them on Facebook.

Docheno Kennels main goal is to provide Labrador Retriever lovers with the best bred puppies to meet their needs. Experienced breeders Lori and Chad Beard invest their time to study pedigrees and create the best cross to produce pups to be contenders for field trials, hunt tests, and hunting companions. The couple feels it is important to get to know customers to place the pups in the right homes. They also take time to socialize and introduce the pups to many things before going to their new homes. For more information visit www.dochenokennels.com.