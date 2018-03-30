Bus trip detours three students into custody | News | The Press and Standard

When a school bus carrying students to class arrived at Colleton County Middle School the morning of March 29, the students found themselves facing a team of school officials and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel, including Sheriff Andy Strickland.

The incident resulted in three students being taken into custody started about 7:46 a.m. when a school bus driver reported smelling marijuana on the bus.

According to the incident report, “following proper procedures and in direct response to a recent change in the manner of reporting by the school district’s transportation superintendent, the bus driver notified school administrators.”

The administrators then passed the information on to the school resource officers. That information was then forwarded to the sheriff’s command staff.

When the bus arrived at Colleton County Middle School at 1379 Tuskegee Airmen Dr., school representatives and Sheriff’s Office personnel were waiting.

The students were removed from the bus with instructions to leave their belongings in their seats.

As a result of the search, 9.28 ounces (more than one-half pound) of suspected marijuana was located in student items on the bus.

Searchers reportedly found the green leafy material in several locations, including inside a headphone case and hidden in the slit lining of a green camouflage jacket. One of the students was allegedly hiding a large amount of marijuana inside his pants.

The sheriff’s office reports that the marijuana on the bus, if sold as gram bags, could have a street value of $3,900.

Two juvenile suspects — one a middle school student and the other a high school student — were transported to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Annex, where they were interviewed and subsequently released to their parents, pending prosecution in a juvenile court of law. They could face charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

After being removed from the bus, Colleton County High School student Phoenix Tmia-Danielle Brown, 18, of Jacksonboro was reportedly ordered to stop talking on her phone after interfering with the investigation.

She reportedly became uncooperative and refused to comply with Colleton County School District personnel and law enforcement officers.

When she reportedly continued to ignore commands, Brown was taken into custody on a charge of disturbing a school.

A search of Brown after she was taken into custody reportedly found a pink taser (rated in excess of six-million volts) and a pink can of pepper spray inside her brassiere.

Brown was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center on charges of disturbing a school and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

In an appearance in magistrate’s court, Brown had a $1,000 personal recognizance bond set on the disturbing a school charge and a $5,000 personal recognizance bond set on the possession of a weapon on school grounds charge.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.