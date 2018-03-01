Burglary suspect sentenced to prison | Court | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 3:34 pm

A Walterboro man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pled guilty to a charge of second-degree burglary.

After hearing the guilty plea, 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner levied the sentence against Brooks Drawdy, 35, of Walterboro.

Drawdy was accused of entering a Walterboro home and removing items including jewelry and a gun.

n Stephanie E. Frame, 36, of Ladson pled guilty to a charge of illegal possession of a prescription medication, was given a suspended two-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for two years.

• Fred Wiggins, 44, of Walterboro pled guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic violence and was sentenced to 60 days.

• George Lawton, 65, of Eutawville pled guilty to a charge of failure to stop for a blue light, was given a suspended three-year prison term and placed on probation for 18 months.

Lawton was sentenced by 14th Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen as part of a one-day General Sessions session on Feb. 22. Other pleas heard by Mullen included:

• Raekwon S. M. Williams, 21, of Walterboro pled guilty to a charge of failure to stop for a blue light, was given a suspended two-year prison term and placed on probation for one year.

• Laparis D. Atterbury, 24, of Lobeco, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree assault and battery and was given a suspended 30-day jail term with credit for time served.

• Ryan D. Doctor, 22, of Rowesville pled guilty to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and was sentenced to one year under the state’s Youthful Offender Act.

• Brittney M. Ford. 30, of Hampton pled guilty to a charge of use of a motor vehicle without permission, was given a suspended one-year prison term and placed on probation for one year.

• Kalil D. Williams, 21, of North Charleston, pled guilty to a charge of possession of marijuana, was given a suspended one-year prison term and placed on probation for one year.