Burglary-arson results in eight years in prison | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 9:49 am

A Walterboro man learned he will spent eight years behind bars after he pled guilty to four charges in General Sessions Court last week.

Three of the charges Sterling P. Clark, 30, of Walterboro faced stemmed from an Aug. 17, 2017 burglary at a Meadow Street residence.

The fourth charge was based on a criminal offense he committed the day before the burglary.

After hearing Clark’s guilty pleas, 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner ordered Clark to serve eight years of a 20-year sentence on an arson charge.

He was also given concurrent eight-year prison terms on charges of grand larceny and second-degree burglary.

Buckner also sentenced him a concurrent one-year term for a charge of financial transaction card fraud that stemmed from the Aug. 17 offense.

In the three more serious charges, Clark was charged with breaking into the Meadow Street home and stealing guns, jewelry and other items valued at approximately $6,000. He then set fire to the residence to try and cover up the burglary. Fire officials estimated that the arson caused $125,000 in damage to the building and contents.

Clark was arrested by the Walterboro Police Department approximately six hours after the crime and had some of the stolen items in his possession when he was apprehended.

In other cases:

• Nicole D. Kubicki, 32, of Hobart, Ind., pled guilty to a charge of grand larceny, was given a suspended five-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for five years.

• Jamaule L. Helton, 24, of Walterboro pled guilty to unlawful conduct toward a child, was given a suspended six-year sentence under the state’s Youthful Offender Act and was placed on probation for three years.

• Shepard Lee Meyer, 45, of Walterboro was ordered to serve 90 days of a five-year prison term and then spend three years on probation after he pled guilty to two counts of habitual traffic offender.

• John P. Gumz, 43, of Summerville, pled guilty to charges of improper disposal of methamphetamine waste and possession of methamphetamine.

Gumz was given a suspended five-year prison term with credit for time served and three years’ probation on the disposal charge, and a suspended three-year prison term with credit for time served and three years’ probation on the possession charge.

• Jessica Oppenheimer, 21, of Summerville, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary, was given a suspended five-year sentence under the state’s Youthful Offender Act with credit for time served and was placed on probation for one year.

• Demetri D. Stephens, 26, of Walterboro, was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for time served and placed on probation for one year after he pled guilty to charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and habitual traffic offender.

• Alisha Williams, 24, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of hit and run, was giving a suspended one-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for five years.

• Starlette D. Stephen, 35, of Walterboro, was fined $200 and costs after she pled guilty to a charge of failure to stop for blue lights.