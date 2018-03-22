Branchville-Colleton Juniors Club Volleyball team wins championship | Sports | The Press and Standard

The 14U Branchville-Colleton Juniors Club Volleyball team finished first in the gold championship bracket during the Shamrock Showdown held in Lexington Saturday March 17. Pictured top row from left are Taylor Tomedolskey, Cassie Craven, Coach Skylar Maxey, Coach Hannah Perritte, Carlie Erwin and Kaylee Warren. Bottom row, from left, Victoria Douglas, Ashlyn Sarvis, Hannah Pyatt and Caroline Kinard.