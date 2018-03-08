Bomb squad responds to wreck on I-95 | News | The Press and Standard

Traffic on the northbound lanes of I-95 near the 52-mile marker was closed for about 45 minutes while HazMat crews and bomb technicians insured several packages were not dangerous Wednesday March 1 at 9:24 a.m.

The series of events began about 2-1/2 hours earlier when a single-vehicle crash near that location was reported. The S.C. Highway Patrol responded to find the vehicle had been stolen from Virginia. Colleton Sheriff’s deputies, who responded to assist the trooper, found the occupant walking along I-95 near mile marker 52, south of Walterboro. The suspect had several packages and items that alerted the deputy and caused concern. The items were cordoned off and Fire-Rescue’s HazMat Team responded. SLED, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the FBI also responded.

Traffic on I-95 was limited to one lane for a short period and the Highway Patrol closed a section of the interstate while technicians examined the items, identified the contents and determined they were not dangerous.

I-95 was reopened about 45 minutes later at 10:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The suspect is being held in the Colleton County Detention Center.