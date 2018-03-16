Board members reappointed | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:48 am

City Manager Jeff Molinari recognized Walterboro Tourism Director Michelle Strickland for her work with the city. Strickland will be leaving to accepted a new position.

Walterboro City Council re-appointed the following individuals to boards and commissions at its March 6 meeting:

• Accommodations Tax Committee: Amar Patel and Viral Patel, three-year terms expiring Jan. 2, 2021;

• Board of Zoning Appeals: Travis Godley and Dandi Daniels, three-year terms expiring Jan. 2, 2021;

• Election Commission: T. Payton Crosby, six-year term expiring Jan. 1, 2024;

• Historic Preservation Committee: Sherry Cawley, Lucille Powers and Benjamin Cook, two-year terms expiring Jan. 2, 2020;

• Municipal Planning Committee: Glen Nixon and Chris Bickley, four-year terms expiring Jan. 1, 2022;

• Tree Protection Committee: Calvin Bailey, Robert Wilkerson III, Mitzi Carter and Sue Tilden, two-year terms expiring Jan. 1, 2020.

Mary Ann Blake was appointed associate municipal judge and Sabrina Johnson was appointed to the Airport Commission.

In other business:

• An ordinance to change wording about tinted windows in first-floor storefront windows was tabled for further discussion.

• Michelle Knight of the Lowcountry Council of Governments spoke during a public hearing on community needs and priorities for housing, pubic facilities and economic development in the city.

• A virtual tour of the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary was given by parks director Adam Davis.

• A resolution was passed designating April as Fair Housing Month.

• Approved funding recommendations from the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee of $1,500 for the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber Turkey Trot and $6,000 for the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber Fall Festival.

• Approved street closings on April 14 for the March of Dimes’ March for Babies. The event will be from 8:30-11 a.m., starting and ending at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market. The walk will leave the museum and go to the DeTreville Street entrance of the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary, through the sanctuary and back to the museum.