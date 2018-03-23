Board approves new start/end times for next school year | News | The Press and Standard

The Colleton County School Board approved the following start and end times for the 2018-2019 school year at Tuesday night’s meeting:

Early Childhood Center: 7:30 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.

All Elementary Schools: 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Middle School: 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m.

High School: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.