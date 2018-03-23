Board approves new start/end times for next school year | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 23, 2018 10:33 am
The Colleton County School Board approved the following start and end times for the 2018-2019 school year at Tuesday night’s meeting:
Early Childhood Center: 7:30 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.
All Elementary Schools: 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Middle School: 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
High School: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Comment by Scott Bailey
March 23, 2018 at 3:37 pm
How is a working mother and father supposed to pick kids up that early. This is ridiculous to scatter the times like this. At least change the high school to get out early so they can help pick younger children up.
Comment by Erin
March 23, 2018 at 7:14 pm
I have one in elementary and one in high school next year. How am I supposed to miss 3 hours of work A DAY to drop off and pick up my chidren?! Not to mention what am i supposed to do with my younger child ?!
Comment by Lisa
March 23, 2018 at 8:10 pm
This is horrible for working parents. Does this have to do with shortage of bus drivers?
Comment by Marsha
March 23, 2018 at 8:57 pm
Guess I’m going to be late for work every-day!
Comment by Ashleigh
March 23, 2018 at 9:16 pm
So we all wait in town for an hour between pickups? I hope this plan backfires for all of them!
