Bells Highway under I-95 bridge down to one lane | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 13, 2018 7:45 am
Bells Highway coming into Walterboro is down to one lane from the stoplight at Walmart to the bridge over I-95. Merge left before you get to the stoplight so you won’t be stuck in traffic. Drive slowly and be safe!
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.