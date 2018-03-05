Beatrice Elizabeth Hull Smith | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

EARLY BRANCH: Mrs. Beatrice Elizabeth Hull Smith, 86, passed away Saturday, March 3, 2018 at her residence, under the care of Hospice of South Carolina. She was the widow of Charles Perry Smith Sr., to whom she was married for 62 years.

A graveside service was held 11 o’clock Tuesday morning, March 6, 2018 at Deep Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Born March 3, 1932 in Hampton County, she was a daughter of the late Dan Eddie Hull and Elizabeth Heape Hull. She graduated with the last graduating class of Yemassee High School in 1950. She retired from Westinghouse as a micarta inspector in 1994. Mrs. Smith was a member of Deep Branch Baptist Church and was a member of the Palmetto Wire Club in Ridgeland. She loved to garden and dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are: her children, Charles “C.P.” Smith Jr. of Cummings, Michael Gene Smith, Sr. and his wife Gwen of Cummings, and Sandy Smoak and her husband Ralph of Walterboro; seven grandchildren, Amy Scheer, Robin Smith, Stacy Smith, Jamie Smith, Michael Smith, Alex Smoak, and Connie Gugel; seven great-grandchildren; and her special caregivers, Dianne, Robin, and Alex. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Hubert Hull, Ray Hull, and Emmett Hull; and his sister, Rita Grant.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Deep Branch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Joann Bishop, 848 Ficken Road, Early Branch, S.C. 29916; or to Hospice of South Carolina, 134 Bells Highway, Walterboro, SC 29488.

Arrangements By: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Varnville-Hampton Chapel, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville, 803.943.5016. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.