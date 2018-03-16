Bamberg to seek another term | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 9:47 am

State Rep. Justin Bamberg (D-Bamberg) has announced he is running for re-election for the South Carolina 90th House District post he has held since 2014.

“I’m running to serve another term in the State House. My record shows that I fight for the people of Bamberg, Barnwell, and Colleton counties; I hope to win another term so I can continue fighting for them,” Bamberg said.

Bamberg said his tenure in the State House has been marked by his effectiveness in bringing state government support to his district. He helped secure nearly $9 million in funding for a new 24-hour emergency room to serve Bamberg and Barnwell counties, which have gone over five years without an adequate emergency medical facility. Bamberg worked to bring in over $1 million in grant funding for local sewer and water system improvements in the City of Denmark, as well as support for other local projects, like the splash pad youth water attraction in Denmark and replacing the decades-old Colleton County Library Bookmobile.

Bamberg said that as an advocate of economic development, he supports efforts to attract talented individuals and growing businesses to House District 90. He introduced the Rural Revitalization Act, which aims to encourage public school teachers, public legal assistance attorneys, licensed healthcare professionals and honorably discharged veterans to live and work in rural, high-poverty counties by exempting them from state income taxes for five years.

His championing of new businesses forming in and moving to the area, Bamberg said, includes Black Water Barrels. A leading bourbon barrel manufacturing company, Black Water Barrels plans to invest over $3 million and hire upwards of 60 people in Bamberg County.

In his time in office, Bamberg has called for adequate and equitable government support for all South Carolinians. He said he continues to be a leading proponent of more funding for public education, state employee pay, local governments and transportation infrastructure. Bamberg added that he has also been a vocal advocate for South Carolina investing more resources in rural parts of the state.