Andrews named Player of the Year | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 22, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 11:55 am
USC Salkehatchie Basketball announced Deshaw Andrews was selected as Region X Player of the Year for 2017-18. Andrews was also named First Team All-Region. Newcomer of the Year was awarded to Trey Potts. Marques Sumner and Maxwell Benoit were named Second Team All-Region.
