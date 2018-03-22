Andrews named Player of the Year | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 11:55 am

USC Salkehatchie Basketball announced Deshaw Andrews was selected as Region X Player of the Year for 2017-18. Andrews was also named First Team All-Region. Newcomer of the Year was awarded to Trey Potts. Marques Sumner and Maxwell Benoit were named Second Team All-Region.