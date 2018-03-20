After-school programs cancelled | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 20, 2018 1:51 pm
Last Updated: March 20, 2018 at 2:37 pm
All after-school/sports programs in Colleton County School District are cancelled today. This cancellation is due to the enhanced risk of severe weather.
