Ackerman-Gee exchange vows | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 12:57 pm

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas J. Ackerman Jr. of Walterboro announce the wedding of their daughter, Katelynn Marjorie Ackerman, and Caleb Christian Gee, son of Michelle Gee and the late Kendall Gee of Beaufort.

The couple was married Dec. 16, 2017, at North Walterboro Baptist Church. Pastor Godfrey Ritter officiated.

The reception followed at the fellowship hall.

Both are 2017 graduates of Charleston Southern University. They have relocated to Port Orange, Fla., where the groom is attending Palmer Chiropractic College and the bride has started her career as a registered nurse.