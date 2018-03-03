About People | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 4:10 pm

On dean’s list

at Furman

Two Colleton County students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Furman University in Greenville:

• Hannah Houck, daughter of Kathy Houck and Jerry Houck;

• Allyn Wiggins, daughter of Daniel Wiggins and Deana Wiggins.

The dean’s list requires full-time students with a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

On president’s list at Presbyterian

Haley Brooke Pye of Walterboro has been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Presbyterian College in Clinton. She is a senior majoring in music.

To be named to the list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average.

Two on Newberry dean’s list

Olivia Burttram and Shelton Reynolds, both of Walterboro, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Newberry College in Newberry. The list requires a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Four named

to president’s list

Four Walterboro students have been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at USC-Aiken: Regina Breland, Ashleigh Cook, Rachel Saxon and Cameron Warner.

The list requires full-time students with a grade point average of 4.0.

Three named to dean’s list

Three Colleton County students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at USC Aiken. They are:

• Olivia Burns of Walterboro, graduate of Colleton Preparatory Academy;

• William Ethridge of Smoaks, graduate of Branchville High School;

• Goodwin Sauls of Yemassee, graduate of Wade Hampton High School.

The list requires full-time students to have a 3.5 or higher grade point average.

Five on dean’s list

at The Citadel

Five local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at The Citadel in Charleston: Matthew Collins of Edisto Island and Zachary Crosby, Brian Murdaugh, Joseph Schreck and Gabriel Stokes, all of Walterboro.

The list requires a 3.2 or higher grade point average.

On dean’s list

at Clemson

The following Colleton County students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clemson University:

• Alexis Ontiona McCorkle of Cottageville, nursing major;

• Peter D. Tomasic of Cottageville, electrical engineering;

• Kimberley A. Comport of Edisto Island, general engineering;

• Thomas O. Bowen IV of Green Pond, microbiology;

• David D. Monroe of Islandton, construction science and management;

• William G. Drawdy of Walterboro, forest resource management;

• Bianca J. Epps of Walterboro, graphic communications;

• Carlyle G. Griffin of Walterboro, communications;

• Kayla V. Hayden of Walterboro, early childhood education;

• Emily Nicole Hiott of Walterboro, English;

• Elizabeth J. Lucas of Walterboro, animal and veterinary sciences;

• Daniel J. O’Brien of Walterboro, computer science;

• Birjy Prakash Patel of Yemassee, biological sciences;

• Hayden Chandler Smith of Yemassee, management.

To be named to the list, students must have a grade point average of 3.5-3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

On president’s list

at Clemson

The following Colleton County students have been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Clemson University:

• Justin Adrian Comport of Edisto Island, mechanical engineering;

• Holly E. Rizer of Edisto Island, visual arts;

• Ansley Jackson Hiers of Walterboro, biological sciences;

• Roberto A. Lugo of Walterboro, nursing;

• Ryan Michael O’Quinn of Walterboro, general engineering;

• Caleb R. O’Quinn of Walterboro, electrical engineering;

• Reilly Jo Malphrus of Yemassee, nursing.

To be named to the list, students must have a 4.0 (all As) grade point average.

Mixon graduates

USC Upstate

Starrcree Mixon of Yemassee graduated from the University of South Carolina Upstate on Dec. 19 in Spartanburg.

Sauls awarded

Gold Stars

Isaac Sauls of Smoaks was awarded Gold Stars by The Citadel for achieving a 3.7 grade point average or higher for the fall semester. He was also named to the dean’s list.

On dean’s list at USC Upstate

Canelia McCray of Walterboro has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at USC Upstate. The list requires a 3.25 or higher grade point average for freshmen and 3.5 for upperclassmen.