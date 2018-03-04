A tribute to the life and ministry of Billy Graham | Faith | The Press and Standard

Evangelist Billy Graham became a Christian when he was 16 while visiting an evangelistic meeting held in Charlotte, N.C. He went on to become “America’s Pastor” and preached the gospel to more people around the world than anyone in Christian history.

Evangelist Graham utilized the opportunities and technologies of his day and proclaimed the gospel via radio, television, movies and personal preaching appearances all over the world.

One of the films produced by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association was entitled, “For Pete’s Sake.”

“For Pete’s Sake” was shown in Atlanta, Ga., on a Thursday night in June 1968, and during the invitation following the film, my dad (Ronald A. Jones) walked the aisle and accepted Christ Jesus as his Lord and Saviour.

Ronald Jones went on to marry in October 1971 and they had me in December of 1972.

Through my dad’s ministry and keeping our family in church, I was saved on April 8, 1984. I later accepted God’s call on my life to preach the gospel, and have now been in the gospel ministry, preaching and teaching the Word of God, for over 22 years!

The life you touch for Christ may have a longer and more lasting affect than you realize.

I am personally and gratefully indebted to the life and ministry of Evangelist Billy Graham. I am committed to follow in his footsteps and to preach the cross of Christ, the mercy and grace of God, the forgiveness and love of God to anyone who will listen.

For information on how you can have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, contact me any time!

(Tony Jones is the pastor of Faith Baptist Church)