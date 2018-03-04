4-Hers learn about raising goats at Smoaks farm | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 10:36 am

Local 4-Hers got to check out the baby goats at Adams Station Boer Goat Farm near Smoaks on Saturday.

“See that one? His name is Oreo and he’s mine,” one youngster said. “I get to take him home when he’s old enough.”

The youngsters got to learn about the 4-H Livestock Club’s goat and other livestock projects for this year from Colleton 4-H Agent Dawn Stuckey of Clemson Extension. Chris Sweatman told the group about the Boer goats he raises on his farm and gave the group a tour of the pasture filled with this year’s babies. His daughter, Geneffer Sweatman, gave a demonstration on how to show a goat and helped interested youngsters work with one of her show goats.

The Sweatmans’ love of Boer goats began in the spring of 2010 while living in Nichols, Iowa. “We owned several pygmy goats that we received as a gift from a friend. We wanted to expand our herd and the goal was to find a 4-H project for our daughter. We met a Boer goat breeder in Eastern Iowa and we purchased our first Boer doeling,” Sweatman said on his Facebook page. “Our daughter, Geneffer, showed that doe twice in the Muscatine County Fair. Since then, we have added to our herd ABGA and commercial breeding stock. We love raising Boer goats and sharing them with others.”

The family came home to South Carolina in 2012 to work in the family trucking business, and their children are actively involved in 4-H and participate in the S.C. Meat Goat Project.

The 4-H goat market project is one in which youth receive a wether (neutered male) goat through a lottery system consisting of pre-selected grade animals and/or breed or select their own S.C.-born wether. The youth show the goat throughout the season,. At the end of the project in November, these animals can be sold as market animals at the final show.

Participants are also required to keep up with a record book throughout the season that includes such things as weight gain, expenses, profit, goal setting, show placing, photographs, and a project story. Participants are awarded for weight gain, record book scores, overall calculations, showmanship points, ad sales, Junior and senior test scores, etc.

At the end of the season, two scholarships are awarded to two seniors with the highest score after they submit a resume, participate in an interview, complete the Senior Goat Knowledge test, and a special showmanship class. Sponsors include Cargill, AgSouth, South State Bank, and Colleton County Farm Bureau. Scholarship values are determined on a year-to-year basis according to availability of funding from sponsors.

For information on raising a baby goat as part of a 4-H project, 4-H Agent Dawn Stuckey, 843-549-2595 or dstucke@clemson.edu or Garrett Ulmer, ulmergarrett20@gmail.com.

For information on Adams Station Goat Farm, visit http://www.asboergoats.com or call 1.843.906.7833 or email csweatman@ymail.com.