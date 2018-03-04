4-H’ers attend camp | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:08 am

Three Colleton County teens joined South Carolina 4-H’ers from across the state at Camp Bob Cooper in Summerton for the weekend of a lifetime.

Senior Teen Weekend is an annual weekend event for 4-H members between the ages of 14-19 years old.

South Carolina 4-H State Teen Council members led the youth in activities such as science, natural resources, healthy lifestyles, night hike, and of course, nightly bonfires.

On March 2-4, Colleton County 4-H was represented by Mya Miles, Nikaya Miles and Garrett Ulmer, State Teen Council member.

“4-H members were introduced to opportunities beyond the county. They also made new friends, gained leadership skills, participated in a community service project and had lots of fun,” said Colleton County 4-H Extension Agent Dawn Stuckey.

For more information about this event or 4-H, please contact South Carolina 4-H at www.clemson.edu/4h or the local Clemson Extension Service Office, 843-549-2595.