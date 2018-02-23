Winter Ensembles win top awards | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 10:19 am

The Colleton County Winter Ensembles performed this past weekend at the 2018 Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Regional at Ashley Ridge High School.

The Band of Blue Varsity Winter Guard scored a 67.56 and placed 2nd in Scholastic AA at the Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Premier.

The Band of Blue JV Winter Guard scored a 65.47 and placed 2nd in Scholastic AAA class among the competing guards.

The Colleton County Middle School “Cadets” Winter Guard scored a 70.55 and placed 2nd in the Cadet division.

The Colleton County Middle School “Concert Percussion Cadets” performed its program “El Toro Bravo” and earning 1st place scores in their division with a 67.40.

The Band of Blue Winter Percussion scored a 72.95, placing 2nd in Scholastic AA Percussion with their show “Day of the Dead”.

The CCHS Varsity Guard performed its routine “The Hatter” to the song “Danse Macabre” by Camille Saint Saens.

The CCHS JV Guard performed its routine “Remembering Neverland” to the song “When Your Feet Don’t Touch the Ground”

The CCMS Cadets performed its show “Space Cadets”

The Band of Blue Winter Ensembles will next compete at White Knoll High School on March 3.

The Band of Blue Varsity, Junior Varsity and the CCMS Cadets are directed by William Thomas with assistance from Katie Hudson and Cathy Meshach.

The Band of Blue Winter Percussion is directed by Gary Stroupe with assistance from Malik Ferguson and Josh Craven.