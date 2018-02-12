Williams pleads guilty in baby kidnapping | News | The Press and Standard

The Walterboro woman arrested for the kidnapping of a newborn infant from a Jacksonville hospital 20 years ago has pled guilty to charges.

Gloria Williams appeared in a Jacksonville courtroom Monday morning and pled guilty to charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.

According to reports from the Jacksonville media, in exchange for the guilty plea, Williams’ attorney hopes to limit the amount of time her client will spend behind bars.

If she had gone to trial and was found guilty, the criminal charges could have resulted in a life sentence.

Williams’ attorney is seeking to limit the kidnapping charge to a sentence of 22 years or less and five years or less on the interference count.

The judge in the case is expected to call for a sentencing hearing this week.

Williams was arrested on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody at her home on Jan. 13.

Kamiyah Mobley was taken from her mother a few hours after her birth at a Jacksonville hospital on July 10, 1998.

She was raised in Walterboro by Williams as her daughter, Alexis Manigo.

Tips received by Jacksonville law enforcement in the fall of 2017 pointed investigators to Walterboro and Williams.

As the investigation continued, Jacksonville authorities sought the assistance of the Walterboro Police Department in collecting information.

Williams has remained in custody since her arrest.