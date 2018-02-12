Who cares? | Faith | The Press and Standard

Oftentimes, many of us have heard these nonchalant echoes: “Whatever!” “I don’t care.” “Makes me no difference.” “So what!” “Who cares?”

Usually, when someone verbalizes one of these negative utterances, it is because someone has hurt his or her feelings in some way, and he or she is actually in deep emotional pain. Sometimes, this is merely a cover-up for the one who is hurt to try to get over the pain.

In some instances, there are those who feel that there is no one who cares about them, so they don’t push the issue. They tend to do unacceptable things, sometimes to get attention, and ultimately feel that no one will care, “So what is the difference about what I do anyway?”

No matter “the mountain,” don’t take on a defeatist attitude. Keep on climbing. Let me tell you that man may not care, but just know that God cares. I can say that with a lot of experience.

There are so many verses of Scripture in the Word that assures us God cares about us, even in our darkest moments. I Peter 5:6-7 (ESV) says, “Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.” Even in the beginning God said, “Behold, I am with you and will keep you wherever you go, and will bring you back to this land. For I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you.” (Genesis 28:15 ESV). Exodus 14:13 (ESV) further confirms, “And Moses said to the people, ‘Fear not, stand firm, and see the salvation of the LORD, which he will work for you today. For the Egyptians whom you see today, you shall never see again.’”

God may allow us to go through some trials to see if we really love and trust Him, but He never deserts us during those times. He carries us through them. If you or someone you know feels that no one cares, in addition to the Scriptures, please share the moving lyrics of this poem by Christine Caine:

“There is no promise too hard for God to fulfill. There is no prayer too big for God to answer. There is no problem too big for God to solve. There is no disease that God cannot heal. There is no heart God cannot mend. There is no relationship God cannot restore. There is no sin God cannot forgive. There is no past God cannot redeem. There is no bondage that God cannot break. There is no need God cannot meet. There is no mountain God cannot move. There is no enemy God cannot defeat. There is nothing my God cannot do!”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)