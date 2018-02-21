War Hawk Classic has big turnout and big laughs | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 9:41 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton Prep Academy held the War Hawk Classic Thursday Feb. 15, where faculty, staff and coaches competed against each other in an exhibition basketball game. A packed house enjoyed the competition, where Team Ilderton (blue) took home the bragging rights versus Team Polk (white).

Team Ilderton members included Bill Kinard, Jennifer McMillan, Jeremy Ware, Sandy Smith, Tiger Martin, Valerie Murdaugh, Mark Tomedolskey, Nicole Cain and Rob Gorrell.

Team Polk was comprised of Luke Guess, Shelby Guess, Leah Wright, Jay Rosane, Bray Campbell, Aaron Bishop, Chancey Padgett, Payton Crosby, Ashley Finney and Cody Mincey.

For a full gallery from last week’s exhibition game, visit walterborolive.com and follow The Press and Standard on social media.