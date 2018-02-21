Walterboro City Council meets | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 10:50 am

Walterboro City Council met Feb. 13 at City Hall. The following items were discussed:

• Approved a lease-purchase agreement for a 2018 Freightliner grapple truck for the Public Works Department from Triple T Freightliner in Summerville for $144,951.82. The city requested financing proposals from seven local financial institutions with the low bidder being BB&T at 2.92%.

• Approved the purchase of a new pickup for the Water Department. The low bidder of three bids received was Rizer Chevrolet for a 2018 Chevy Silverado at $26,432.

• Approved the purchase of a self-contained breathing apparatus compressor for the Walterboro Fire Department. The lowest of three bids came from Safe Air Systems for $45,333.48. The city applied for a FEMA grant to cover the cost of replacing the current compressor, purchased in 1989, but the grant was not funded. The purchase will therefore be amended to the 2017-2018 budget.

• Approved request to hang a banner on March 9-19 for the fifth annual Smoke in the ’Boro.

• Approved request to hang a banner April 2-7 for the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

• Approved a request to hang a banner on May 14-20 for Relay for Life, scheduled for May 18.

• Approved a request to close streets for the first Resolution Run on March 24. The event was originally scheduled Jan. 6.

• Approved a request for street closings and use of the city parking lot for the Amazing History Event by the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society on April 14 from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

• Approved a request for street closings and use of the downtown waterfall and city parking lot for the annual Walterboro Criterium Pro-Cycling Classic on April 25.

• City Appearance Board Chairman Dana Cheney announced the winners of the Home and Business Decorating Contest held in December.

• Walterboro City Manager Jeff Molinari gave a synopsis of the council’s 2018 Strategic Planning Retreat.

• Cole Crosby was appointed to the city’s building board.

Council entered executive session to discuss dispatch services, a franchise agreement, receive legal advice on The Loop Project, and appoint an associate judge.