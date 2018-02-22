Voters in Walterboro 1, 4 and Horse Pen to move | News | The Press and Standard

Voters in two of Colleton County’s largest voting precincts and one of the county’s smallest precincts are expected to move into new polling places soon.

Colleton County Voter Registration and Elections Director Angela Upchurch said plans are for Walterboro One, Walterboro Four and the Horse Pen precincts to be in new locations before the June primary election.

The need for the changes began with the Horse Pen precinct.

The Horse Pen precinct’s 650 registered voters had been casting their ballots at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, but Upchurch said the church had informed the election office that they no longer wished to host a polling location.

The Horse Pen precinct, Upchurch said, is a rural precinct that did not have a viable alternative for a new polling location. There are no fire stations within the precinct that could be used as a polling place.

As she expanded her search to outside the geographical borders of the Horse Pen precinct, Upchurch said, “It came down to Colleton County High School.” It was a public facility and met the regulations of the Disabled Americans Act on handicapped accessibility.

Upchurch contacted Colleton County School Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster and “he was more than happy to approve using the high school gym.”

In the process of talking to Foster, Upchurch said he told her that the former Forest Circle Middle School would not be available. The school district was planning to renovate the building for another use.

The 1,462 voters in Walterboro Four and the 1,389 voters residing in Walterboro One have been voting at the former Forest Circle Middle School for years.

Based on that information, Upchurch said, the search began for new polling places for Walterboro One and Walterboro Four. “We did not want to start looking at the last minute,” Upchurch said.

In the conversation, Foster volunteered Forest Hills Elementary School as a polling place. “I took him up on that offer.” Relocating Walterboro Four to the elementary school, Upchurch said, was an easy call. “It is an around the corner move.”

That left finding a new home for Walterboro One.

Walterboro One voters had been traveling outside the geographic borders of their precinct to cast a ballot when it was housed at the former middle school.

At the Voter Registration and Elections Commission’s last regular meeting, a resident had asked the commission to consider moving Walterboro One to a new location within the precinct’s borders.

Based on that and the fact that the former middle school building was no longer an option, Upchurch said, “It was a great time to start looking.”

She approached the search with several goals: the new location needed to be within the borders of Walterboro One, needed to be ADA compliant and had to be capable of handling a large number of voters.

She examined churches in the precinct but nothing met her goals.

She looked at county-owned facilities within Walterboro One and focused on the Dogwood Hills Golf Course clubhouse and its meeting room-banquet facility.

Upchurch contacted Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin and he said did not see any reason why it could not be used.

With the new proposed locations identified, the next step was to get the members of the Colleton County Voter Registration and Election Commission and the members of the Colleton County Legislative Delegation to agree to the proposed changes in time to have the new voter registration cards for the effected voters in the mail before the June primary.

The commission’s next quarterly meeting is scheduled for March; the legislative delegation had a meeting scheduled for late February in Columbia.

To get the commission’s approval, Upchurch said, she polled the members by telephone to get their approval.

That approval then enabled Upchurch to work with the delegation office to get the change in polling locations signed off on by a majority of the delegation members.

The quick action, Upchurch explained, was necessary to get the new voter registration cards sent out by the end of March or early April, about two months before the June primary.