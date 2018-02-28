Vernelle Wilson | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Vernelle Wilson

Mrs. Vernelle Benton Wilson, wife of the late United States Marine Corps Master Sergeant James Donald “Willie” Wilson, passed away Friday night at the Hospice of Charleston Hospice Center in Mt. Pleasant. She was 89.

Mrs. Wilson was born January 17, 1929 in Jacksonboro, a daughter of the late Henry W. Benton and Myrtle Dubois Benton. She was a homemaker and former employee of Twinkling Star Restaurant.

Surviving are: a son, Retired USMC Gunnery Sgt. James D. “Jimmy” Wilson, Jr (Doris) of Jacksonville, N.C., and a daughter, Barbara W. Dantzler (Edward) of Ruffin. There are seven grandchildren, Amy Hiott (Elena), Nikki D. Hiott, Jason B. Wilson, Samantha B. Wilson, Stephanie B. Wilson, Victorino V. Borromeo and Janson Dantzler. There are also five great grandchildren, Cheslie, Ashley and Trey Dantzler and Hunter and Ella Crowe. She had a devoted friend and caregiver she thought of as a daughter, Rita Montalvo. She also leaves behind her pets, Ruby, Cooper, Minky and Lucy.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 – 8 p.m., at Parker -Rhoden Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday in Beaufort National Cemetery.