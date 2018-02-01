Vacant home destroyed by flames | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 10:34 am

A vacant two-story residence in the Longleaf Subdivision was destroyed by fire the morning of Jan. 24.

A caller alerting the dispatch center to the blaze Jan. 24 at 4:08 a.m. reported seeing flames coming from the roof and hearing glass breaking in the home being renovated at 262 Lakewood Drive.

Firefighters arrived minutes later to find the home fully involved. Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said that the fire had been burning for some time before anyone discovered it, as the home was located at the back of the subdivision on the corner of Lakewood Drive and Sangaree Road.

One fire engine set up on Sangaree while a second engine set up on Lakewood. Both units used deckguns on the fire and deployed multiple hand lines. A ladder truck was set up behind the engine on Lakewood Drive.

The entire building collapsed approximately 10 minutes after the fire units arrived.

A tender shuttle was established to provide water supply to the two fire engines and a second alarm was requested shortly after arrival for additional personnel and water tenders.

Firefighters worked for over an hour to bring the fire under control and were on the scene for six hours performing overhaul. A small track hoe from the Roads and Bridges Department was brought in to assist firefighters in removing debris during overhaul operations.

The cause of the fire appears to have been electrical in nature.

