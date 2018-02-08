Update: Two missing men found dead, one charged | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 1:47 pm

Two Walterboro men, missing since Jan. 27, were found shot to death on Feb. 2 and a local man has been charged with the murders.

Alexander Blair Blakeney, 28, of Walterboro was killed in Ruffin and his body was then moved to an overgrown area of Jones Swamp Road, according to the affidavit contained in the murder warrant filed against Jonathan Shamar Moore, 18, of Walterboro by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. The affidavit alleges that Blakeney was shot to death in the 100 block of Penny Creek Road in Ruffin.

Blakeney and the second slain man, Brandon Dewayne Ferguson, 23, of Walterboro, were last seen on Jan. 27.

Moore was arrested in connection with the Blakeney homicide and an unrelated charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol on Feb. 2.

The sheriff’s office filed a murder warrant against Moore in connection with the Ferguson death on the afternoon of Feb. 5.

The affidavit in that case also alleges that Moore killed Ferguson in the 100 block of Penny Creek Road in Ruffin and transported the body to Jones Swamp Road.

During a bond hearing before a Colleton County magistrate on Feb. 3, Moore was ordered held without bond on the Blakeney murder charge. (A magistrate is not allowed to rule on a bond in a murder charge; a decision on bond can only be made by a circuit court judge.)

Bond on the unlawful possession of a pistol charge was set at $1,000. The gun charge stems from an unrelated incident on Feb. 2.

Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter, who worked the coroner’s office portion of the investigation with Deputy Coroner Wayne Walker, said that information from the autopsies and the investigation by the sheriff’s office determined that both men were killed on Jan. 27, the same day they were last seen on Savage Street in Walterboro.

They were in a silver Nissan with Ferguson driving and Blakeney as a passenger, according to the missing person reports on the two men filed with the sheriff’s office on Wednesday Jan. 30. The two men disappeared as Ferguson was on his way to pick up the mother of his child.

On Friday Feb. 2, at 11:35 a.m., members of the sheriff’s office found the silver Nissan Versa parked off Jones Swamp Road in an overgrown area of the rural road west of Walterboro.

Deputy Coroner Carter said the two men were pronounced dead at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 and transported to the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The coroner’s office investigation, Carter added, is continuing.

Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Tyger Benton said the office’s investigation is continuing with investigators working to determine what additional charges might be filed against Moore and if anyone else was involved in the slayings.

Benton added that anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372) or text TIPSC to CRIMES (274637) or visit the website at sccrimestoppers.com.”