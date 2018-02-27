Update: Cottageville fire | Photos | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 27, 2018 9:25 am
The old gym and classroom building at the former Cottageville Elementary School went up in flames Tuesday morning. Witnesses said flames were showing through two windows at 6:40 a.m. Two hours later the gym was gutted. More than a dozen fire engines and emergency vehicles responded to the scene.
Photos by JULIE SMITH-HOFF
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.