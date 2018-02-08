Two injured in Walterboro shooting | News | The Press and Standard

Two Walterboro men were injured in a Wednesday evening shooting.

A report of a man injured by gunfire sent members of the Walterboro Police Department and Colleton County Fire-Rescue to the 600 block of Francis Street Wednesday at 8:47 p.m.

When safety forces arrived on Francis Street, they found a man in the back seat of a car suffering from two gunshot wounds to the thigh.

The early stages of the investigation determined that the man had been shot at an undisclosed business on Hampton Street and then driven approximately nine blocks to Francis Street before officials were notified.

As city police and paramedics were arriving at Francis Street, they were informed that a second victim from the Hampton Street shooting had been transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center by private vehicle. He was shot in the foot.

As paramedics were treating the man in the back seat of the vehicle on Francis Street, they feared his injuries might be life-threatening and decided to transport him to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The city police are continuing the investigation.