Two chosen for S.C. Band Clinic | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 10:46 am

Colleton County High School senior saxophonist Cody Dalton, senior clarinetist Maria Manaeva and sophomore tubist William Finigan were selected to perform at the University of South Carolina Band Clinic in Columbia.

Each February, over 400 high school band students from South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia and Florida converge on the USC campus to participate in the USC Band Clinic.

Dalton and Manaeva were chosen for the Symphonic Bands, conducted by Myra Rhoden from Fayetteville, Ga., and Laef Cook from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Tennessee.

Finigan earned a position in the USC Honor Band for the weekend under the baton of Kevin Sedatole from Michigan State University.

All four bands performed in the Koger Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of USC.

Dalton, Manaeva and Finigan attended several concerts, clinics and master classes with the USC School of Music faculty.

Now in its 40th year, the USC Band Clinic provides a unique experience for advanced high school band members.

Band members also got to interact with USC band members and toured part of the USC campus.

Re Band of Blue will be Winter Guard and Percussion competiedat Ashley Ridge High School for a CWEA competition on Saturday Feb. 17.

On Feb. 23-24, nine Band of Blue Band members attended the SCBDA Region Honor Band Clinic at Charleston Southern University.