Traffic fatality results in suspended sentence | Court | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 10:36 am

Stephanie P. Smoak, 30, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of reckless homicide when she appeared before 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner during Colleton County General Sessions Court last week.

After the guilty plea, Smoak was given a suspended five-year prison term and placed on probation for five years.

She was charged in connection with an Aug. 19, 2015 fatal traffic accident.

• Keith A. Talton, 51, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary, was given a suspended five-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for two years.

• Jake W. Myers, 22, of Smoaks, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary, was given a suspended five-year term under the state’s Youthful Offender Act and was placed on probation for three years.

• Lance M. Alberti, 27, of Cottageville, pled guilty to a charge of third -degree burglary, was given a suspended four-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for two years.

• Mary C. Stanfill, 18, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary, was given a suspended five-year prison term under the state’s Youthful Offender Act and was placed on probation for 18 months.

• Herbert L. Butler, 32, of Adams Run, pled guilty to a charge of failure to stop for a blue light, was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for 18 months.

• Bobby Taylor, 22, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and was sentenced to time served.