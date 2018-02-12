Thomas Willie Faulkner | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Mr. Thomas Willie Faulkner, affectionately known to everyone as “Uncle Tom,” 91, of Cottageville entered into eternal rest Thursday Feb. 8, 2018, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Funeral services were held 1 o’clock, Saturday afternoon Feb. 10, 2018 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro, with the Rev. Jack Padgett officiating. Interment followed in Maple Cane Baptist Church Cemetery, Augusta Highway, Cottageville.

Born Oct. 4, 1926 in Cottageville, he was a son of the late Willie Faulkner and Altie Stokes Faulkner. He was a retired employee of Westvaco in North Charleston. Mr. Faulkner was a lifelong and faithful member of Maple Cane Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon. He had many hobbies that he dearly loved, including training his bird dogs, hunting, fishing, and his famous garden. Most of all, he loved his Lord and his family and always centered his life around them.

Surviving are: his wife of 69 years, Dessilee Mizell Faulkner of Cottageville; daughters, Dorothy Ann F. Firestone and her husband Carl of Cottageville, Mary Elizabeth F. Ferguson and her husband Henry of Cottageville, and Cheryl Marie F. Holdaway and her husband David of Manchester, Tenn.; and one granddaughter, Tina Marie Ferguson of Cottageville. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Willard Faulkner, Emmett Faulkner, Legree Faulkner, Pearl F. Ackerman, Mamie F. Kelly, and Minnie Faulkner.

Memorials may be made to: Maple Cane Baptist Church Meals on Wheels Program, 21324 Augusta Hwy., Cottageville, S.C. 29435.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.