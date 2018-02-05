Thomas A. Walters Sr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 5, 2018 at 1:08 pm

Thomas A. Walters Sr., 85, died Dec. 18, 2017 at Viera Hospital in Melbourne, Fla.

Thomas was born in Walterboro on April 18, 1932 to Altman T. Walters and Roberta Hoats Walters.

He is survived by two sons: Thomas A. Walters Jr., and his wife Pamela of Pooler, Ga., and Jon “Tony” Walters of Port St. John, Fla.; grandson Brian Walters of Port St. John; and a sister Marceline Cotton of Mechanicsville, Va.

Funeral services were held Jan. 3, 2018 at North Brevard Funeral Home with burial following at Brevard Memorial Park.