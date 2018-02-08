Suspect takes the wrong getaway path | News | The Press and Standard

A Walterboro man was taken into custody shortly after his bid at armed robbery the morning of Feb. 5. A suspect entered Hodges Barbershop at 336 N. Walter St. at 10:20 a.m., pulled a handgun and forced a man to hand over $180 in cash at gunpoint. The armed robbery call came into police headquarters, and officers began pulling out of the City Hall parking area, headed for the scene of the crime.

One officer, waiting to pull onto Hampton Street, spotted a black male matching the description of the bandit at the corner of Lucas Street and Hampton Street. The man made his way across the street and entered the City Hall parking lot. The officer stopped him at gunpoint, took him into custody and placed him in the rear of a cruiser.

The victim of the armed robbery arrived at the police station and identified the man in the cruiser as the suspect who had robbed him.

Officers searched the area and reportedly found the suspect’s weapon beside the Walterboro Water Department billing office.

The suspect, Stephen L. Boatwright, 34, of Walterboro was taken to the Colleton County Detention Center, charged with armed robbery.