Students wanted to participate in engineering challenge | News | The Press and Standard

The sixth annual S.C. 4-H Engineering Challenge, sponsored by EnlightenSC, offers students ages 9-19 a chance to participate in a multi-challenge competition on Saturday, April 14 at Midlands Technical College-Airport Campus. Organizers of the competition created the event to spur students’ interest in STEM subjects: science, technology, engineering and math.

The S.C. 4-H Engineering Challenge gives individuals and teams of students an opportunity to compete in eight competitions:

• Bridge Building Challenge

• Energy House Challenge

• GPS Challenge

• LEGO Robotics Challenge

• Mystery Challenge

• Power of Photography Challenge

• Rocketry Challenge

• Solar Oven Showcase Challenge

Organizers are encouraging families to come with their youth participants to join in the STEM Fair that will be open during the event. Engaging exhibits will be set up with interactive STEM activities and presentations. Organizations interested in providing an exhibit for the event’s STEM Fair can contact event organizer Katie Burch at korishe@clemson.edu.

The event is organized by the “4-H Science on the Move” initiative. This state-wide initiative from South Carolina’s Coalition for Mathematics & Science and South Carolina 4-H works with schools, after school programs, county 4-H clubs, and community youth organizations to provide education resources that increase students’ interest in and exposure to STEM subjects and careers. Through collaborating with local, statewide, and national education efforts, “4-H Science on the Move” helps maximize community efforts to help students become the prepared workforce that South Carolina needs to interest new businesses and encourage economic growth.

“Participating in these competitions helps students improve their problem-solving skills and further explore their interests in engineering,” said Katie Burch, event organizer and coordinator of 4-H Science on the Move. “We hope that they also become interested in STEM careers. Participating in competitions like this can help students realize how their skills and their interests can translate into a career that they would enjoy.”

The event’s title sponsor is EnlightenSC, an energy-education initiative developed by the state’s electric cooperatives. The EnlightenSC program and its corresponding website ― EnlightenSC.org ― provide South Carolina teachers with free training opportunities and the online classroom resources they need to easily incorporate energy lessons and get students excited about STEM subjects. All EnlightenSC materials are aligned with state education standards.

“EnlightenSC was created to help inspire young people to solve our state’s energy challenges,” said Lindsey Smith, vice president of education at The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina. “Early on, we focused exclusively on providing teachers with resources that make teaching energy lessons easier. We’re excited to partner with Clemson and South Carolina 4-H for the third consecutive year to present the engineering challenge. It’s encouraging to see such bright young people working together and solving problems.”

Interested students, parents, or teachers wanting more information about the challenges can visit the event website at scionthemove.org/engineering challenge or contact event organizer Katie Burch at korishe@clemson.edu. To compete, participants must register online. Online registration will be available on the event website January 5-March 19.

For more information about the 20184-H Engineering Challenge and 4-H in Colleton County, contact Dawn Stuckey, Colleton/Hampton 4-H Agent at 843-549-2595, Ext 128.