Student charged for making threats at high school | News | The Press and Standard

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Colleton County High student for making a threat of violence against the school earlier this week.

Steven Anthony Jones, 19, of Walterboro, was detained on campus around lunchtime today (Friday.)

Colleton County High administration was made aware of a verbal threat by Jones that he was going to “shoot up the school.” CCHS administrators and CCSO resource officers interviewed several witnesses that provided statements confirming the allegations.

Jones was immediately removed from class and interviewed. During the interview, Jones admitted to making the statement on more than one occasion. Investigators from the CCSO transported Jones to the CCSO Annex where an official interview was conducted.

Investigators believe that the information divulged during the interviews showed that Jones posed a “credible” threat to the safety of other students and staff members at CCHS, as well as himself. Subsequently, Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Colleton County Detention Center.

“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office takes every threat to the public, regardless of content or manner of delivery, very seriously. All threats of violence toward the students or staff of any school in Colleton County will be thoroughly investigated and all offenders will be held accountable. This includes malicious rumors and unsubstantiated social media posts that incite unrest or create fear in the minds of the public,” said Sheriff R. A. Strickland. “The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office praises the swift actions of CCHS administration, CCSO resource officers and CCSO investigators.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing.