Solomon Hickman | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

GREEN POND: Solomon Eugene Hickman entered into eternal life Sunday morning Feb. 4, 2018. He was 94.

Mr. Hickman was born Nov. 26, 1923 in Wiggins, a son of the late Solomon Elliott Hickman and Pearl Herndon Hickman. He was a member of the Green Pond Baptist Church. Eugene cherished God’s Word and had songs of praise in his heart. The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to all who loved and cared for him, and especially to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by nieces and nephews: Cynthia Bourne, Maribeth Harvey, Craig Daniels, and Richard and Donald Wood.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Regis Daniels, Hilda Wood Proctor, Louise Arnette Snook, and Florine and Esther Hickman, and by his twin brother Rowland Elliott Hickman.

Funeral services were held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Green Pond Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Live Oak Cemetery.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro was in charge of arrangements.