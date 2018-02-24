Shooting death reported | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 24, 2018 10:55 am
Walterboro police are investigating a shooting death that occurred
Saturday morning at the Motel 6 at 33 Campground Rd.
Members of the police department and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were
sent to the motel Saturday at 9:01 a.m.
A man, who had sustained a gunshot wound, was found at the scene.
Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter has been called to
the scene to begin the coroner’s office portion of the investigation.
