Shooting death reported | News | The Press and Standard

Walterboro police are investigating a shooting death that occurred

morning at the Motel 6 at 33 Campground Rd.

Members of the police department and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were

sent to the motel at 9:01 a.m.

A man, who had sustained a gunshot wound, was found at the scene.

Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter has been called to

the scene to begin the coroner’s office portion of the investigation.