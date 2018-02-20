Sen. Scott wants your photos of South Carolina | News | The Press and Standard

Senator Tim Scott has announced he is running a “photo challenge” among fellow South Carolinians, asking them to submit their best photos of South Carolina, across all 46 counties. Chosen submissions will be displayed on maps at all four of Sen. Scott’s offices. All submissions can be emailed to scott_press@scott.senate.gov with the subject “Photo Challenge” and a description of where the photo was taken. Good luck, South Carolina!