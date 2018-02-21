School district statement on CCHS unfounded threat | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 21, 2018 2:16 pm
From the Colleton County School DIstrict:
“The school (CCHS) was not placed on lock down due the administration’s quick response to the potential weapon on campus and parents were notified via our school messenger system after the investigation validating the report was unfounded.”
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.