School board seeking input on changing school start/end times | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 20, 2018 at 8:44 am

Colleton County School District is seeking input from students, parents, employees and the community regarding proposed changes to the start and end times for all schools in 2018-2019.

The district will be gathering input over the next month and encourages students, parents, employees and the community to visit the district website and complete the survey (http://www.colletonsd.org/?DivisionID=23599) to share their thoughts on the proposed options. Four meetings will also be held in county schools to receive input.

The school board will meet tonight (Tuesday) in the board room at the Colleton Annex Learning Center, 609 Colleton Loop, at 6 p.m. The 2018-2019 calendar draft is on the agenda to be discussed. (See attached.)

