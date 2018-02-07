SCDA Pesticide collection planned in Hollywood | News | The Press and Standard

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) will hold waste pesticide collections on Feb. 20 in St. Matthews and Feb. 21 in Hollywood.

The Feb. 20 collection will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Middling Cotton, 3401 Bridge Street East, St. Matthews.

The Feb. 21 collection will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Carolina Eastern Outdoors, 4744 Highway 162, Hollywood.

The pesticide and chemical program is open to all private, commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators in the state, as well as homeowners. SCDA staff will be on site to monitor pesticide collection and disposal, and will have final authority on acceptance of products.

• Chemical and pesticide quantities accepted will be limited to 2,500 pounds of solid and 300 gallons of liquid at no charge.

• Pesticide products accepted include herbicides, insecticides, nematicides, fungicides and similar products used in agricultural production or around the home.

• Rinsate will not be accepted.

• Fertilizer will not be accepted unless it is combined or co-packed with a pesticide such as weed and feed.

• No compressed gas cylinders (metal cylinder with a valve) or empty pesticide containers will be collected.

• Collection events may be cancelled due to inclement weather and will be posted on SCDA’s website. Possible makeup days will be announced at a later date.

For additional information about waste pesticide collection, contact SCDA’s John Stokes at 803-737-9696 or jstokes@scda.sc.gov.