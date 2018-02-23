Salk coach speaks to youngsters | News | The Press and Standard

USC Salkehatchie’s Assistant Basketball Coach Brian Johnson served as speaker recently for the Young Men of Hope at Bells Elementary, Hendersonville Elementary and Northside Elementary. Coach Johnson discussed careers in athletics.

He explained the need for consistency in study habits that will help maintain a good academic average through middle school, high school and beyond; the need for good attendance; and the importance of developing interpersonal skills to help get along with others.

After speaking to the students and having them take notes, Coach Johnson demonstrated the need for teamwork.

As a followup to his presentation, Athletic Director Jane Brewer and Coach Johnson have invited the YMOH to attend a basketball game to get an up-close experience with college athletics.

One of the objectives of the Young Men of Hope (YMOH) Student Development Program is to provide opportunities that will stimulate career choices. A presenter that is involved in one of the careers of interest identified by the YMOH shares with the young men what is needed to become successful in that specific career.

The Young Men of HOPE is a part of the Institute of Hope for Excellency, directed by Dr. Queenie Crawford assisted by student development activities Cornelius Hamilton of the S.C. State University Extension program.