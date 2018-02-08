Salk basketball players visit veterans | Photos | The Press and Standard

Sparta Live

by | February 8, 2018 9:23 am

USC Salkehatchie basketball players visited with veterans at Veterans Victory House yesterday. They ate pizza, shot baskets and presented Salk Coach Jake Williams with a t-shirt.

