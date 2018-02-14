Rufus Roy Ferguson | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Rufus Roy Ferguson

Rufus Roy Ferguson of Nipomo, Calif., formerly of Cottageville, died Saturday, February 10, 2018. He was born September 25, 1935 to the late Sheppie Ferguson and the late Leon C. Ferguson.

He is survived by: his wife Peggy Jean Rentz Ferguson; 3 children: Cynthia Farley of Lompoc, Calif., Randal Ferguson of Ridgeville, and Tammy Longmore of Camarillo, Calif.; 4 grandchildren: Craig Farley, Crystal Farley, Ashley Longmore, and Kyle Longmore; and 1 great grandchild, Johnny Roy Walker.

Funeral services will be held privately in Nipomo, Calif.