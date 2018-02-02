Round O man dies in fire | News | The Press and Standard

A 70-year-old Round O man died in a fire at his residence Friday morning.

Chief Deputy Colleton County Coroner Richard Carter said that George William Lee Jr., 70, of 24438 Augusta Highway was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial cause of death is listed as fire-related, Carter adding that an autopsy is to be conducted to determine a formal cause of death.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue was sent to Lee’s residence today at 5:14 a.m. when a passing motorist called to report the home engulfed in flames.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said the first fire truck arrived at the residence seven minutes after the 911 call and found the roof of the one-story home collapsed. He added that the fire had apparently been burning for some time before it was noticed by the passing motorist.

The flames also destroyed three motor vehicles at the residence.

McRoy said it took between 20 and 25 minutes to get the fire under control.

The man’s body was found near the front door of the residence. He appeared, McRoy said, that he had been overcome while trying to escape the flames.

The man’s dog was found deceased in the bedroom.

Fire investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Fire Marshal Office were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Both agencies are automatically called out to investigate every fire-related death.