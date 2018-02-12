Ronnie Shuman | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 12, 2018 2:13 pm
Ronnie Shuman, 58, died Feb. 5, 2018.
Ronnie is the son of Rita Shuman and the late Harris Shuman.
A service will be held Saturday Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at Living Word Church, 1705 Barracada Rd., Walterboro.
Serenity Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
