Ronnie Shuman | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Ronnie Shuman, 58, died Feb. 5, 2018.

Ronnie is the son of Rita Shuman and the late Harris Shuman.

A service will be held Saturday Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at Living Word Church, 1705 Barracada Rd., Walterboro.

Serenity Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.