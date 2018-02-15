Robertson signs to Columbia College | Sports | The Press and Standard

February 14, 2018

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Senior Lady Cougar Softball player Hallie Savanna Robertson signed to continue her career at Columbia College Wednesday Feb. 7 in the Performing Arts Center at Colleton County High School. Robertson, a standout catcher, will join the Koalas who compete in Division II in NAIA.

Robertson, who has played softball since she was 5 years old, impacted the Lady Cougar Softball program across six years — two years on junior varsity and three years as the starting catcher on the varsity team. She was named All-Region and earned the Best Offense Award in 2017.

“It is always special when any of your players do well,” said Coach Rusty Adams during last week’s signing ceremony. “You can take credit for their success, but you cannot take credit for their desire or their work ethic. She had a dream. She told me early on, as she grew up right across the street from me, that she was going to play college softball. She has worked to turn herself into a fantastic hitter and catcher and I am glad that Columbia College thought so as well. She did this the old-fashioned way — she got out there and earned this scholarship by working hard. I am very proud to be her coach and I’m looking forward to great things from her this season and in her career.”

Verbally committing to the Koalas in November of 2017, Robertson was recruited following a travel ball tournament. During her official visit, Robertson said she knew Columbia College was her next home the moment she stepped on their field. “What influenced me the most is how the campus and the softball field felt like home,” said Robertson. “As soon as I stepped on the field, I knew it was my next home.”

Boasting a 4.2 GPA, Robertson is just as comfortable in the classroom as on the playing field. “Academics have always trumped softball,” she said. “Sitting in on a class at Columbia made my decision for me. The professor didn’t know my name, but quickly learned it, as the class sizes are small. He made me feel like I was already a student, and everyone made me feel at home on my visit.

“There have been many coaches along the way who have helped me,” said Robertson. “Coach Drew Calcutt and Ken Wilson truly taught me the basics of softball and how to fall in love with the game. During travel ball, I was coached by BJ Hunt, John Morrison and Ronnie Ford, who taught me more about playing the game at the next level. I also want to thank Katie ‘Chief’ Moore who has been there for me since the day I met her and shaped me into the catcher and hitter I am today. Lastly, I grew up at Coach Adams’ softball camps and lived right across the street from him. I saw some of the best players first-hand. He has molded so many young women into not only great softball players, but into great people — including me.

“I would like to thank my family for being supportive of my softball career, especially my mother and grandparents,” said Robertson. “Without them, I would not have stepped out of my comfort zone and started playing travel ball. They have made sure I have had the opportunities to further my softball career and for that I am forever grateful. God has truly blessed me with amazing people and opportunities throughout my life.”

Robertson is the daughter of Brandy Padgett of Walterboro. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has been named to the Honor Roll throughout her high school career.